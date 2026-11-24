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Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he was “shocked” by US President Donald Trump’s intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO.

BERLIN - Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Nob 24 he was “shocked” by US President Donald Trump’s intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated as chief executive of AI tech giant Nvidia.

“It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I’m personally looking back, I never saw and recognised such an intervention from the political side to a special company,” Wadephul said at a Berlin event in response to a question about Trump’s move.

“I do have some doubts whether this is a very good model for the future,” Wadephul added.

“In free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering” with companies, he said.

Nvidia’s board voted to bring Huang back on Nov 23 in a stunning reversal that came about two weeks after he resigned over an affair with a woman whom US intelligence agencies suspect of spying for China.

Trump, who has a close relationship with Huang, said the reinstatement followed his own direct contacts with the board, and he welcomed the move as a “correct and proper decision”. AFP