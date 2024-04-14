German foreign minister: Israel has shown can protect itself, Iran isolated

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday Israel has shown that it was strong and could defend itself by repelling an Iranian attack overnight together with strong allies.

"Iran is isolated with its aggressive behaviour with which it wants to destabilize an entire region," she said. "And Israel's capacities have shown Israel is strong, Israel can protect itself."

Baerbock called on Iran to forgo further attacks including via proxies as a regional escalation would have incalculable consequences. REUTERS