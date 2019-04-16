German federal police discover 83kg of drugs in Lego boxes

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY (DPA) - German federal police discovered 83kg of drugs hidden in 52 Lego boxes in a car they checked on the A3 motorway near the Dutch border.

According to the police, the drugs had a black market value of €800,000 (S$1.22 million).

The two people in the car were arrested, investigators said on Tuesday.

The women, aged 22 and 24, were caught on April 10. They had 51kg of Ecstasy and about 32kg of amphetamines stashed between the 52 identical Lego boxes.

The two Dutch women are being investigated for violations of the narcotics Act.