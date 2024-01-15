German farmers to kick off protest over higher taxes in Berlin

FILE PHOTO: German farmers stand at the Strasse des 17. Juni in front of the Brandenburg Gate to prepare one day before a large protest against the cut of farm vehicle tax subsidies of the so-called German Ampel coalition government, in Berlin, Germany, January 14, 2024. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen/FILE PHOTO
Updated
53 min ago
Published
53 min ago

German farmers were expected to fill the streets around Berlin's Brandenburg Gate on Monday in a massive protest to demand a rethink of plans for higher taxes on farming operations.

The protests are expected to draw 3,000 tractors, 2,000 trucks and 10,000 people from around the country and will cap a week of nationwide unrest that has put further strain on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition as it grapples with a budget mess and rising far-right forces.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to address the protesters, and coalition party leaders have invited leaders of the demonstrations for talks. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top