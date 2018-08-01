German farmers step up call for $1.6b in aid after drought damage

HAMBURG • German farmers intensified calls for around €1 billion (S$1.6 billion) in special aid yesterday after crop damage from a drought and heatwave, but Berlin said it would wait for an August harvest report before making a decision.

German farming association DBV president Joachim Rukwied said that drought has caused €1.4 million worth of damage to grain crops alone this year.

Poor growing weather, including a heatwave and lack of rain, has damaged crops in France, Germany and the Baltic Sea countries, while shortage of animal feed is also looming after damage to corn crops and grass.

"Expensive animal feed will have to be purchased," Mr Rukwied told German TV channel ZDF.

However, Germany's Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on German television that a clearer view of the national picture was needed and the government would await her ministry's own harvest report in late August. "Then we will have a real overview of the situation in Germany," she said, adding that regional state governments could provide local aid if needed.

Mr Till Backhaus, the farm minister in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, called on the government to declare a state of emergency for farmers, saying a decision later this month would not be fast enough.

REUTERS