German Covid-19 deaths rise the most since start of pandemic

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - Germany's daily coronavirus-related deaths rose the most since the outbreak began, highlighting the government's struggles to contain the spread of the disease.

There were 568 fatalities in the 24 hours through Wednesday (Dec 9) morning, taking the total to 20,002, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That exceeded the previous high of 510 in mid-April.

Infections have also jumped, despite a partial shutdown that closed bars, gyms and cinemas but allowed schools and other business to continue operating. New coronavirus cases rose by 29,263, the second highest level since the pandemic began.

The latest incidence rate stands at 149 infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days, nearly three times the level that the Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has determined to be manageable.

The number of people dying from the virus has increased dramatically in recent weeks, with the daily toll regularly exceeding 200 since Nov 11. Around 82 per cent of all intensive care beds are occupied, and the number of severe Covid-19 patients has been at record levels for weeks.

A soft shutdown in Germany has so far failed to lower contagion rates, and some states are pushing through tougher measures.

The eastern state of Saxony, which has the nation's worst outbreak, plans to close all non-essential shops from next week. Bavaria will implement a state of emergency on Wednesday, restricting most people to their homes unless they have a valid reason.

While nations such as France and Britain are cautiously moving to loosen curbs, Germany is considering tightening curbs after extending them twice over the past two weeks. The current measures are set to be in place until Jan 10.