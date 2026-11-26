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BERLIN, Nov 26 - Germany's top administrative court ruled that supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany's former youth wing could not be deemed unfit to hold firearm permits based only on their membership at the time, according to a statement on Thursday.

Germany has some of Europe's strictest firearms laws. Under its Weapons Act, authorities can deny or revoke permits if a person is deemed unreliable, including in cases involving links to groups found to be pursuing anti-constitutional objectives.

The case concerns two men whose permits were revoked after Bavaria's domestic intelligence agency informed authorities in 2022 that they were connected to the youth wing in the state.

That branch had been under observation for suspected extremist activities since 2019.

The top court upheld lower court rulings overturning the authorities' decisions, saying that they had to first establish that an organisation was actually pursuing anti-constitutional aims, rather than merely being suspected of doing so.

The Junge Alternative youth wing, which was dissolved last year, had been designated as a confirmed extremist organisation by Germany's domestic intelligence agency in a 2023 assessment.

The group strongly rejected that classification and challenged it in court, accusing the agency of election interference before key state votes.

The court on Thursday said the classification could not be applied retroactively to earlier administrative decisions. REUTERS