German Chancellor Merkel says too early to ease lockdown despite signs of slowdown in coronavirus spread

BERLIN (REUTERS) - It is too early for Germany to lift its restrictions on people's movement despite initial signs that the coronavirus is spreading at a slightly slower pace, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a recorded speech on Friday (April 3).

"The government and I personally are thinking about how we can simultaneously achieve two things: securing health protection for all, and also starting a process so that public life returns step by step."

She added that tackling the pandemic was a "Herculean task."