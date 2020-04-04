German Chancellor Merkel says too early to ease lockdown despite signs of slowdown in coronavirus spread

A woman sits at the Berlin Wall Memorial, on April 3, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
BERLIN (REUTERS) - It is too early for Germany to lift its restrictions on people's movement despite initial signs that the coronavirus is spreading at a slightly slower pace, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a recorded speech on Friday (April 3).

"The government and I personally are thinking about how we can simultaneously achieve two things: securing health protection for all, and also starting a process so that public life returns step by step."

She added that tackling the pandemic was a "Herculean task."

 

