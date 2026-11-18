Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BERLIN, Nov 18 - The German cabinet approved on Wednesday its first-ever financial literacy strategy to strengthen citizens' financial knowledge and competence, the finance ministry said.

• The plans include seven fields of action, ranging from retirement planning and capital-markets expertise to entrepreneurial skills. All fields of action will be given concrete form through a catalogue of measures.

• The strategy comprises nearly 40 measures and is designed to last five years.

• Former World Cup-winning soccer player Philipp Lahm and actress Tomomi Themann will be financial education ambassadors, speaking with children, young people and adults nationwide.

• "Financial education is a question of fairness," German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said. "Only with the necessary financial knowledge does everyone have the opportunity to build an independent life and decide about their own future."

• A Financial Education Task Force, chaired by the finance ministry and the Deutsche Bundesbank, will oversee implementation of the strategy from 2027. Other participants will include all ministries with relevant responsibilities, the German Federal Pension Insurance Association and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

• The strategy was developed following an OECD assessment of financial education and financial competence in Germany in 2023, together with the OECD recommendations based on that assessment. REUTERS