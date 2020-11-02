Georgian ruling party leads in polls as opposition cries foul

TBILISI • Georgia was on the verge of a political crisis yesterday as opposition parties called mass protests, rejecting parliamentary poll results after the election commission announced that the ruling party held a narrow lead.

Elections in the country of nearly four million people regularly spark mass protests, with only one orderly transition of power after a parliamentary vote in 2012.

With votes from more than 72 per cent of precincts counted, ruling party Georgian Dream led the opposition by 48.5 per cent to 45 per cent in a proportional ballot that will decide 120 of the 150 seats in the legislature, said the Central Election Commission.

The ruling party's leader, billionaire former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, said his party "has won elections for the third time in a row", adding that "Georgians have elected a great team".

But the opposition leader, exiled former president Mikhail Saakashvili, said Georgian Dream "is massively falsifying election results" and announced a "mass mobilisation (of supporters) to defend the votes".

In an unprecedented show of unity months ahead of the vote, Mr Saakashvili's United National Movement and smaller opposition groups had joined forces to challenge the ruling party.

The election is being closely watched by Tbilisi's Western allies to see if Georgia can keep up its reputation as a rare example of a democracy among former Soviet countries.

