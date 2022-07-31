Gazprom halts gas flow to Latvia, citing 'violations' of purchase conditions

MOSCOW • Russian gas producer Gazprom said yesterday that it had stopped supplying neighbouring Latvia with gas, accusing it of violating conditions of purchase.

On its part, Latvia does not expect Gazprom's decision to halt gas exports to the Baltic country to have any major impact, said Mr Edijs Saicans, deputy state secretary on energy policy at the Latvian Ministry of Economics.

Russia has already cut off gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark, which refused to pay for gas in line with an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin requiring rouble accounts to be set up in a Russian bank as part of a new settlement scheme.

Russia has also halted gas sales to Shell Energy Europe in Germany.

Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline last Wednesday to about 20 per cent of its capacity.

It had reduced gas flows to Europe twice last month.

The Russian state-run company had earlier announced it would choke supply to 33 million cubic m a day - half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed more than a week ago after 10 days of maintenance work.

European Union states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Gazprom cited the halted operation of one of the last two operating turbines for the pipeline due to the "technical condition of the engine".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has blamed EU sanctions for the limited supply.

"Technical pumping capacities are down, more restricted. Why? Because the process of maintaining technical devices is made extremely difficult by the sanctions adopted by Europe," Mr Peskov said.

"Gazprom was and remains a reliable guarantor of its obligations... but it can't guarantee the pumping of gas if the imported devices cannot be maintained because of European sanctions," he said.

The EU this week agreed on a plan to reduce gas consumption in solidarity with Germany, where the Nord Stream pipeline runs to, warning of Russian "blackmail".

In a separate development, S&P Global Ratings on Friday cut Ukraine's long-term debt grade by three notches, saying a recently announced plan to defer payments means a default is "a virtual certainty".

A group of Western countries last week gave their green light to Kyiv's request to postpone interest payments on its debt and called on other creditors to do so as well.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE