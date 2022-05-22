Gazprom confirms halting gas supplies to Finland

MOSCOW • Russian energy giant Gazprom said yesterday it had stopped all natural gas supplies to Finland as it had not received payment in roubles.

After Russia moved troops into Ukraine on Feb 24, Moscow had asked clients from "unfriendly countries" - including European Union member states - to pay for gas in roubles, a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions.

Gazprom said in a statement that it had "completely stopped gas deliveries" as it had not received rouble payments from Finland's state-owned energy company Gasum "by the end of the working day on May 20".

"Starting April 1, payments for gas need to be made in roubles using new bank details, about which the counterparts were informed in a timely manner," Gazprom said.

It also said it had supplied 1.49 billion cubic m of natural gas to Finland last year, equal to about two thirds of the country's gas consumption.

However, natural gas accounts for around 8 per cent of Finland's energy.

The Russian move comes days after Finland and Sweden decided to apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) military alliance, a decision spurred by the Ukraine war.

Finland has said it would make up for the shortfall from other sources through the Baltic connector pipeline, which connects Finland to Estonia, and gave the assurance that filling stations would run normally.

Most European supply contracts are denominated in euros or dollars and Moscow had already cut off gas to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to comply with the new payment terms.

Gasum, the Finnish government and individual gas consuming companies in Finland have said they were prepared for a shutdown of Russian flows and that the country will manage.

