Gas crunch pushes German glassmaker to the brink

KLEINTETTAU (Germany) • In 400 years, Heinz-Glas, one of the world's biggest producers of glass perfume bottles, has seen off many crises - including the two World Wars and the oil shock of the 1970s in the last century alone.

But Germany's current energy emergency strikes at the heart of its very existence. "We are experiencing an exceptional situation," Mr Murat Agac, deputy chief executive of the family-owned firm founded in 1622, said.

"If there is a halt in gas supplies... then glass production will very likely disappear (from Germany)."

To make glass, sand is heated to temperatures of up to 1,600 deg C and gas is the most frequently chosen source of energy.

Until recently, a glut of gas flowing to Germany from Russia had helped keep production costs low, letting Heinz-Glas book annual revenues of some €300 million (S$422 million). And with competitive prices, exports made up 80 per cent of the firm's total output.

But this economic model has now been called into question after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has cut gas supplies to Germany by 80 per cent, and Berlin is scrambling for alternative energy sources to replace the resource that once made up 55 per cent of its total gas imports.

The result: high energy prices.

For Heinz-Glas, that has meant a "10-to 20-fold increase" in costs compared with 2019, Mr Agac said.

Many other firms in German industry are also drawing up emergency plans as the government has warned that Russian gas could stop flowing entirely.

With winter looming, the crisis is reaching fever pitch.

Chemicals giant BASF is looking at replacing gas with fuel oil in its second-biggest German factory.

Henkel, which specialises in adhesives and sealants, is considering if its staff can work from home.

But the consequences of a total halt in Russian gas flows could be irreparable for many companies.

The Heinz-Glas factory in Kleintettau, opened in 1661, makes around 70 tonnes of small glass bottles each day, moulded by the heat of the furnaces. The delicate vessels adorned with intricate motifs are sent to the firm's clients - including its biggest, French group L'Oreal - which fill them with perfume.

At every step of the production - from making the material with quartz sand to the final sculpting of the bottle - heat is essential.

At Heinz-Glas' second-biggest factory in Piesau, a gas cut would permanently damage its glass furnace, Mr Agac said.

To ward off the danger in the short term, Heinz-Glas has invested in stocks of liquefied gas, which can be driven in by trucks.

But that triples the energy bill, and is still insufficient - the two German factories need the equivalent of "3,000 football fields of solar panels" to operate.

Replacing the entire gas system with electric infrastructure would cost €50 million, Mr Agac said, a sum the firm can ill afford.

Even in the Kleintettau factory, where furnaces are powered by electricity, 40 per cent of the industrial processes still require gas.

"We need state support," Mr Agac said, warning that the firm may otherwise have to shift production elsewhere, like India or China, where it already has a factory. For its 1,500 employees in Germany, the future looks cloudy.

"I've reached an age when it doesn't matter so much anymore. But younger people must be fearing job losses," said Ms Michaela Trebes, 61, inspecting little flasks from the production lines.

But for now, the management remains optimistic.

Since 1622, "there have been enough crises... in the 20th century alone, World War I, World War II, the oil crisis in the 70s, many, many critical situations. We survived them all," said Mr Agac.

"We will somehow also overcome this crisis."

