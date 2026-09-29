Gaming Scottish granny plays her way to Guinness world record

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In 2017, Cath Bowie saw her grandson play the multiplayer shooter game Fortnite and decided to give it a try. Little did she know that nine years later she would play her way into the record books.

On Sept 24, the 78-year-old Scottish grandmother was named the world’s oldest female Fortnite streamer by Guinness World Records (GWR).

She was also featured in the Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027, which was released in September.

Bowie, better known as “grumpygran48” to over 24,000 followers on Twitch, said she was “instantly intrigued” when she saw her then 17-year-old grandson playing the game in 2017, when Fortnite launched Battle Royale mode.

Battle Royale mode is an online multiplayer video game type where a large group of players fight to be the last person or team alive.

“Nearly nine years later I am still playing it, still absolutely loving it, and although still growing older I have never made my age a deterrent,” Bowie told GWR.

She said she had tried other online games, but nothing got her hooked as much as Fortnite.

“I call myself a ‘Fortniter’ more than a gamer,” she added.

She started streaming in 2018 , but her grandson was sceptical of her success.

“As a young guy he just couldn’t believe that his grandma would do such a thing and suggested that nobody would join me or watch me,” Bowie said.

“Saying that was like a red rag to a bull to me. I would show him that I could do it — 24,000+ followers later and he doesn’t mention it. I wonder why?”

Bowie said she loves the challenge the game gives her. She streams herself playing for up to six hours a day.

Over the years, many of her fellow gamers became supporters and friends.

“I play with some wonderful folk - from the UK, quite a few from the USA, from Canada, New Zealand and Australia,” she told the BBC’s Radio Scotland Breakfast programme.

“It’s super meeting all these folk. The chat we have, it’s lovely — I’ve had folk with me for quite a few years now.”

And to older people who want to try gaming, Bowie said: “Never let age stop you. If I can do it so can you.”