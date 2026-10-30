G20 foreign ministers skip photo-op amid objections over Russia

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ATLANTA, Oct 30 - Foreign ministers from the G20 skipped a traditional group photo ahead of their meeting in Atlanta on Friday after European representatives objected to the presence of Russia.

The US State Department agenda for the meeting did not include the so-called family shot and ministers – including Russia's Sergei Lavrov – began the first session without having posed for photographers.

"In no case will there be a family photo with European partners and Mr. Lavrov together because ... there is no normalcy with Russia," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters earlier on Friday.

European officials had earlier suggested there might be two separate pictures — one with Lavrov and one without.

European G20 members back Ukraine, which has objected to US President Donald Trump's recent decisions on Russia, including a deal to buy diesel and waive some sanctions. REUTERS