G-7 vow to decarbonise power sector by 2035 a breakthrough

It must take steps to phase out coal, end public finance for fossil fuels: Observers

Climate Change Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Group of Seven (G-7) rich nations have committed to a goal of "predominantly" ending fossil fuel use in their electricity sectors by 2035 and to work to phase out coal-powered energy, although they did not set a date for doing so.

In a wide-ranging communique at the end of their three days of talks in Berlin on Friday, G-7 climate, energy and environment ministers also vowed to end public finance for all unabated fossil fuel energy by the end of this year except in limited circumstances, and to "drastically increase electricity generated by renewable energies".

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 29, 2022, with the headline G-7 vow to decarbonise power sector by 2035 a breakthrough.

