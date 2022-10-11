G-7 to pledge support for Ukraine 'for as long as it takes'

BERLIN - Ukraine's G-7 allies will support the government in Kyiv "for as long as it takes" despite Russia's recent steps to escalate its war there, leaders of the club of major industrialised nations plan to say in a statement later on Tuesday.

The Group of Seven (G-7) will pledge their "undeterred and steadfast" commitment to helping Ukraine "uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity" during a 90-minute video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that started around 2pm in Berlin, according to a draft of the leaders' statement seen by Bloomberg.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the leaders of the US, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, Canada and the UK will say.

They will also vow to "impose further economic costs on Russia" and "to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defence equipment".

The G-7 leaders conferred one day after Russia launched a series of missile strikes in Kyiv and a dozen other cities that struck key infrastructure targets, as well as civilian sites.

In their statement, the leaders condemned "deliberate Russian escalatory steps" and said the tactics were "putting European and global peace and security at risk".

They didn't provide details of any specific new steps they would take or weapons they would provide.

They also said they were "deeply troubled" by what they called the "deliberate damage" last month to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that transport Russian gas to Germany's north coast.

Swedish investigators said last week that detonations caused the ruptures, with the evidence pointing to a deliberate act that Germany's vice-chancellor suggested was ordered by the Kremlin.

Russia has denied responsibility and asked that its authorities and state-owned gas company Gazprom PJSC be allowed to join the investigation.

The incidents sparked fears that Russia could stage surreptitious attacks on vital energy links to trigger price increases as winter approaches.

"We strongly condemn these reckless and irresponsible acts of sabotage," the G-7 leaders will say.

"Any deliberate disruption of critical infrastructure is unacceptable and will be met with a united and determined response." BLOOMBERG