G-7 mulls over US proposal to address China challenge

LONDON • The Group of Seven (G-7) nations is considering a United States proposal to counter what the White House sees as China's economic coercion.

A paper was circulated before a two-day meeting of G-7 foreign ministers in London, according to officials, who were granted anonymity to discuss private talks.

Officials meeting on Tuesday spent some 90 minutes discussing ways in which China tries to get nations and individuals to do what it wants via the Belt and Road Initiative or by levelling economic threats, according to a senior US State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US wants a consultation mechanism that would involve the bloc - as well as other stakeholders - to ensure a coordinated response to China's moves, with the aim of bolstering the resilience of G-7 nations, according to another diplomat.

The initiative coincides with a hardening of the positions of Germany, Italy, and France - the three European Union countries that participate in the G-7 - as they begin to align with the Biden administration in its stand-off with China.

The US is still a fair bit more hawkish than the EU when it comes to Beijing.

As host of the G-7, Britain seeks to strike a balance on China, calling out its alleged human rights abuses while keeping the door open to areas of cooperation, such as on climate change.

The challenge for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is to avoid framing the G-7 as anti-China under his presidency.

Britain has left the EU and wants to strike trade deals of its own around the world, including with the US and India.

European nations are also seeking to walk a fine line between holding China to account on its human rights record while not alienating a key economic partner.

Also discussed was a proposal to set up a group called "Friends of Hong Kong" to share information and concerns about the former British colony, according to a diplomat familiar with the matter.

China last year imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in the wake of anti-government protests in 2019.

Other issues under discussion include Myanmar, Russia, Ukraine and an agreement on a rapid response mechanism to counter disinformation that is expected to be adopted as an annex to the final joint statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in London earlier this week to lay the groundwork for US President Joe Biden's summit with G-7 leaders next month.

"Our purpose is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down," Mr Blinken said in an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes that was broadcast on Sunday.

"It is to uphold this rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to. Anyone who poses a challenge to that order, we're going to stand up and defend it."

The wealthy G-7 democracies were set to discuss coronavirus vaccines yesterday amid growing pressure to share stockpiles and know-how with poor nations trailing far behind on fighting the pandemic.

The final sessions of the meet were expected to rope in development chiefs and address global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

"A really valuable part of the G-7 format is to think in the round - what do we need to do to help the most vulnerable countries around the world?" British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters.

Mr Johnson and Mr Blinken agreed on the need for a global roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines to end the pandemic, Downing Street said on Tuesday after the pair met in London.

Wealthy nations have put an emphasis on Covax, a United Nations-backed programme meant to share vaccines with the poorest nations.

But rich nations have also effectively elbowed out Covax in the early stages, striking their own deals with drug manufacturers and taking the overwhelming share of the more than 1.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine that have already been injected worldwide.

The US has promised more than US$4 billion (S$5.34 billion) to Covax - far more than any other country - and said last week it was urgently shipping more than US$100 million in Covid-19 relief supplies to India.

But Mr Biden's administration has sidestepped calls to relax intellectual property rules to allow cheaper vaccines, voiced by activists as well as India - itself a major vaccine manufacturer.

Mr Blinken last month promised that the US would soon be in a position to supply vaccines overseas following a successful campaign at home.

In a preview of the discussions, Mr Blinken said at the time that his country would insist on "core values" in vaccine distribution - in implicit contrast with China.

"We won't trade shots in arms for political favours. This is about saving lives," Mr Blinken said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS