G-7 ministers discuss sharing vaccines with poorer countries

OXFORD • Health ministers from the G-7 group of wealthy nations met yesterday in Britain to discuss sharing vaccines with poorer countries, as calls continue to ensure fairer global distribution of doses.

The meeting in Oxford, in southern England, comes ahead of next week's G-7 summit, hosted by Britain, which is set to be dominated by discussion of the coronavirus pandemic and recovery plans.

"We will be working together with G-7 partners to try to meet the objective that a vaccine is made available right across the world," British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters. "After all, this is a global pandemic and nobody is safe from it until everybody is safe."

The G-7 gathering was also set to focus on improving identification of animal-borne infections, given that three-fifths of all infections jump from animals to humans. The ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States vowed to "combat future health threats by working together to identify early warning signs from animals and the environment".

"There will be more diseases that cross that boundary from animals to humans," said Mr Hancock. "We must be better prepared as a world in the fu-ture, and that is something that is very much on the table in the discussions."

The world's wealthiest countries face growing pressure to do more to help vaccines reach poorer countries, which do not have enough stocks for com-prehensive inoculation programmes.

The G-7 countries are already committed to supporting the Covax global vaccine sharing programme. However, Unicef warned last month that the programme will find itself 190 million doses short of what it had planned to distribute, and called on the G-7 and European Union to do more.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE