G-7 leaders stand united in criticism of China

CARBIS BAY • Group of Seven (G-7) leaders yesterday scolded China over human rights in Xinjiang, called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy and demanded a full and thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus in China.

After discussing how to come up with a unified position on China, the leaders issued a highly critical final communique that delved into what are for China some of the most sensitive issues, including Taiwan.

"We will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration," the G-7 said.

"We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China," it added, referring to the World Health Organisation.

United States President Joe Biden said last month that he had ordered aides to find answers to the origin of the virus. He asked for another update in 90 days.

US intelligence agencies are considering two likely scenarios - that the virus resulted from a laboratory accident or that it emerged from human contact with an infected animal - but they have not come to a conclusion, Mr Biden said.

A still-classified intelligence report circulated during former president Donald Trump's administration alleged that three researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, US government sources have said.

China has strongly denied any of the three were ill or that the lab was the source of the pandemic. A WHO-led research mission on Wuhan early this year concluded the Sars-CoV-2 virus most likely spilled over to humans from animals - either directly from a bat or via another mammal, possibly one sold at the Huanan seafood and fresh produce market in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei.

Before the G-7 criticism emerged, China pointedly cautioned G-7 leaders that the days when "small" groups of countries decided the fate of the world were long gone.

The G-7 leaders also said they underscored "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues". "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions," they said.

The G-7 said it was concerned about the use of "forced labour in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labour of vulnerable groups and minorities, including in the agricultural, solar and garment sectors".

Beijing has repeatedly hit back against what it perceives as attempts by Western powers to contain China. United Nations experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in camps in Xinjiang. China initially denied the camps existed, but has since said they are vocational centres and designed to combat extremism. In late 2019, China said all in the camps had "graduated".

