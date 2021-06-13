G-7 leaders outline pact to prevent another pandemic

CARBIS BAY (Britain) • Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) rich nations were set yesterday to agree on a joint declaration aimed at preventing another pandemic, as they resume wide-ranging talks at their first in-person summit in almost two years.

The "Carbis Bay Declaration" - named after the seaside town in Cornwall, south-west England, where United States President Joe Biden and other leaders are meeting this weekend - comprises a series of health policy commitments.

The collective steps include slashing the time taken to develop and license vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for any future disease to under 100 days, while reinforcing global surveillance networks.

It will be formally published today, alongside the G-7's final communique.

"The #CarbisBayDeclaration marks a proud and historic moment for us all," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter, as he chaired the second day of the three-day summit.

"Under this agreement, the world's leading democracies will commit to preventing a global pandemic from ever happening again, ensuring the devastation caused by Covid-19 is never repeated," he said.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticised in some quarters for being too accommodating towards China, where the coronavirus was first detected, welcomed the health pact.

He also said the United Nations agency would examine a British proposal to create a "global pandemic radar" to send early warnings of future outbreaks.

"The world needs a stronger global surveillance system to detect new epidemic and pandemic risks," Dr Tedros said.

However, aid charity Oxfam said the declaration "does nothing to address the fundamental problems that are preventing vaccines being accessible to the vast majority of humanity".

The G-7 is expected to pledge to donate one billion vaccine doses to poor countries this year and next - although campaigners say the roll-out is much too slow to end the crisis sooner.

HISTORIC DECLARATION The #CarbisBayDeclaration marks a proud and historic moment for us all... Under this agreement, the world's leading democracies will commit to preventing a global pandemic from ever happening again, ensuring the devastation caused by Covid-19 is never repeated. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE