G-7 urges halt to 'military movements' towards Tripoli

DINARD, France (AFP) - Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministers on Friday (April 5) urged an immediate halt to "all military activity and movements toward Tripoli" after commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to take the Libyan capital.

The ministers, who met in the northern French resort town of Dinard, expressed their "deepest concern" about the flare up in fighting, although they did not name Haftar specifically.

"We urge all involved parties to immediately halt all military activity and movements toward Tripoli, which are hindering prospects for the UN-led political process, putting civilians in danger, and prolonging the suffering of the Libyan people," the statement said.

"We firmly believe that there is no military solution to the Libyan conflict. We strongly oppose any military action in Libya," it added.

Haftar, who backs a parallel government in east Libya, ordered an offensive on Tripoli on Thursday, the seat of the UN-backed unity government of the war-wracked country.

Fighters loyal to the 75-year-old clashed with pro-government fighters south of the capital on Friday and their advance appeared to have been stalled.

"Any Libyan actor or faction that precipitates further civil conflict are harming innocent people and standing in the way of the peace that Libyans deserve," the G-7 statement added.