G-7 ends summit with criticism of China, Russia

LONDON • The Group of Seven (G-7) wealthy democracies ended their first in-person meeting in more than two years, accusing China of human rights abuses and a crackdown on pro-democracy figures, and voicing fears about Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Foreign ministers from host nation Britain, plus the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan on Wednesday also urged Iran to release foreign and dual nationals they said were being held arbitrarily in Iranian jails.

They threatened the Myanmar junta which staged a coup in February with fresh sanctions, in a wide-ranging final communique covering the world's most pressing geopolitical issues, including climate change and the post-pandemic recovery.

The ministers, who met in central London under tight coronavirus restrictions, committed to financially support the vaccine-sharing programme Covax.

But there was no immediate announcement on fresh funding to boost access to vaccines, despite repeated calls for the G-7 to do more to help poorer countries.

This week's meeting sets the tone for the G-7 leaders' meeting in Cornwall, south-west England, next month, at which US President Joe Biden will make his international debut.

"We recognise we are meeting in an exceptional and fast-changing context," the leaders said in the communique.

"We commit to working together, with partner countries and within the multilateral system, to shape a cleaner, freer, fairer and more secure future for the planet.

"We resolve to keep working on tangible issues and outcomes together and in partnership with many others."

The G-7 members' top diplomats reserved their strongest criticism for China, urging the Asian giant to abide by its obligations under international and national law.

They said they were "deeply concerned" by human rights violations and abuses against the minority Uighur Muslim population in Xinjiang province and in Tibet, and urged an end to the targeting of rights protesters in Hong Kong.

But it held the door open for future cooperation with Beijing, adding: "We look for opportunities to work with China to promote regional and global peace, security and prosperity."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry hit back yesterday, condemning the statement.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin said the developed economies should "stop interfering in other countries' internal affairs, making groundless accusations in a condescending way and disrupting global epidemic cooperation".

"These attempts will never succeed," Mr Wang added, calling the statement "clique politics".

The G-7 also called out Russia for what the group said was "irresponsible and destabilising behaviour" by amassing troops on the Ukrainian border, "malicious cyber activity", disinformation, and malign intelligence activity.

"We... will continue to bolster our collective capabilities and those of our partners to address and deter Russian behaviour that is threatening the rules-based international order," it said.

G-7 countries have slapped sanctions on the military generals in Myanmar who deposed democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. They warned they were ready to "take further steps if the military does not reverse its course".

Campaigners have urged the G-7 to step up efforts to tackle glaring inequalities in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as Western countries ramp up their vaccination drives and start reopening their economies.

More than 1.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered globally, but fewer than 1 per cent have been given in the least developed countries.

With support from most wealthy nations, the Covax programme, backed by the World Health Organisation, is meant to share vaccines with the poorest nations.

But rich countries have also effectively elbowed out Covax in the early stages, striking their own deals with drug manufacturers, while pharmaceutical giants stall on making the drug patents available to all to tackle virus surges.

The G-7 said it recognised the need for an "inclusive and sustainable recovery" and backed "all existing" mechanisms for vaccine access, including through Covax.

The grouping already promised more than US$10.7 billion (S$14.3 billion) already.

