G-20 ministers fail to agree on climate goals in communique

NAPLES • Energy and environment ministers from the Group of 20 (G-20) rich nations have failed to agree on the wording of key climate change commitments in their final communique, Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said.

The G-20 meeting was seen as a decisive step ahead of the United Nations climate talks, known as COP 26, which take place in less than 100 days' time in Glasgow in November. The failure to agree on common language ahead of that gathering is likely to be seen as a setback to hopes of securing a meaningful accord in Scotland.

Mr Cingolani told reporters that the ministers could not agree on two disputed issues which would now have to be discussed at a G-20 summit in Rome in October.

Italy holds the rotating presidency of the G-20, and Mr Cingolani, as chairman of the two-day gathering, said negotiations with China, Russia and India had proved especially tough.

He said that in the end, China and India had declined to sign on the two contested points.

One of these was phasing out coal power, which most countries wanted to achieve by 2025 but some said would be impossible for them.

The other concerned the wording surrounding a 1.5 deg C to 2 deg C limit on global temperature increases that was set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Average global temperatures have already risen by more than 1 deg C compared with the pre-industrial baseline used by scientists and are on track to exceed the 1.5 deg C to 2 deg C ceiling.

Ahead of COP 26, environmental activists had hoped that the G-20 gathering would lead to a strengthening of climate targets, new commitments on climate financing, and an increase in countries committing to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mr Cingolani said the G-20 had made no new financial commitments, but added that Italy would increase its own climate financing for underdeveloped countries.

Despite the two points of disagreement, he said the G-20 had put together a 58-point communique and that all the countries agreed that decarbonisation was a necessary goal.

REUTERS