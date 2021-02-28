G-20 edges closer to digital tax deal after US change of heart

MILAN • The Group of 20 (G-20) looked closer to an agreement on a global digital tax after a change of heart from the United States removed a key stumbling block in the discussions.

Under former president Donald Trump, the US had insisted on a so-called safe harbour clause that would have effectively allowed big tech companies to opt out of the new global digital tax rules, blocking progress on a deal.

But in a videoconference with G-20 colleagues on Friday, new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her country "will engage robustly" in the talks and "is no longer advocating for 'safe harbour'," a US Treasury official told Agence France-Presse.

A global digital tax would target US companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Google. The Internet giants have long been accused of exploiting loopholes to minimise their tax bills.

Negotiations on the issue, held under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, have been deadlocked, with the US and the European Union on opposing sides of the argument.

Dr Yellen's announcement suggests that a deal by mid-2021, as pledged by a G-20 summit in Saudi Arabia last year, is now possible, the French and German finance ministers both said.

Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco - whose country holds the G-20 presidency - said that a deal could "hopefully" be struck at a July 9-10 meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Venice.

Friday's videoconference had a broader purpose of aligning G-20 countries' plans to relaunch their economies after Covid-19 and to limit the harm to the worst-off nations that have been shut out of the vaccine race.

On Thursday, Washington urged wealthy G-20 countries to launch a truly global, coordinated vaccination campaign.

Dr Yellen also signalled openness to issuing new so-called Special Drawing Rights at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to less developed countries, reversing another Trump position.

Several G-20 countries have already suggested the move, after the financial instruments proved their worth as crisis firefighting tools in 2009.

But Mr Franco said there was no substantive progress on this front.

He also signalled there was no decision on a further extension of a moratorium on debt interest payments for the poorest countries, currently set to expire on June 30.

According to World Bank president David Malpass, the moratorium has so far been less effective than hoped, because the private sector and the China Development Bank have not come on board.

So far, just 46 of the 73 eligible countries have delayed debt interest payments worth a total of US$5.7 billion (S$7.6 billion).

The debt question concerns minuscule amounts compared with the US$14 trillion mobilised by G-20 countries to reboot their own pandemic-hit economies.

The recovery "from the worst recession since World War II" will be "long and uncertain", IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned in an interview with Italy's La Stampa newspaper.

She added that "the prospects for recovery are diverging dangerously across countries", against the backdrop of "a slow roll-out of vaccines even as new mutations are spreading".

The IMF has forecast a 5.5 per cent rebound in worldwide gross domestic product this year, followed by 4.2 per cent growth next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE