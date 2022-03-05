Fun ways to recycle

Schoolchildren in Ibadan, Oyo state, Nigeria, repainting playground equipment made with used tyres last month.

Founder of the city's Waste Museum Jumoke Olowookere, who is behind the tyre-recycling project, also makes art, jewellery and decorative items out of used materials such as plastic, fabric and wine corks.

The former visual arts teacher joins a growing number of Nigerians who are using waste materials for art and fashion to highlight the damaging impact of waste on the environment.

The 44-year-old, who collects some of her material from people's homes, says the idea came to her when she saw the amount of waste, from nylon to corn husks, generated in her kitchen. She started piling them up in a room while reading up on how to reduce and recycle.

In Nigeria, which is Africa's biggest oil producer with more than 200 million people, plastic waste in the form of discarded bags, food and drink packaging is ubiquitous, and littering is commonplace.

REUTERS