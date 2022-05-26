Fuel shortage hits farmers just as harvest nears War in Ukraine

PARIS/LONDON • After making it through the spring planting season, Ukraine's farmers are facing another challenge - finding enough diesel for the harvest to come.

The war with Russia cut fuel supplies just as farmers stepped up work for the spring season and they have lost about 85 per cent of their normal supplies since the conflict started on Feb 24, farmers, fuel distributors and analysts say.

The total area planted with grain this spring is already expected to be up to 30 per cent smaller than last year because of the fighting, and yields could drop too if farmers do not get the fuel needed to apply chemicals and harvest crops at the right time.

Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter last season, shipping staples such as wheat and maize to Africa and the Middle East, as well as supplying half the grain procured by the United Nations' World Food Programme for emergency aid.

With Ukraine's Black Sea ports blockaded, getting crops out is fast becoming a global issue and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is attempting to broker a deal for grain shipments to resume - and calm world food markets.

While security has been the most pressing issue for farmers so far, with swathes of land cut off by Russian advances or damaged by shelling, fuel shortages are starting to bite as the next harvest looms.

"Fuel is the biggest problem at the moment, more than anything," said Mr Kees Huizinga, a Dutch national who runs a 15,000ha dairy and crop farm in central Ukraine.

Ukraine usually relies on Russia, Belarus and imports from elsewhere coming in by sea for most of its fuel. Now, it has been forced to embark on costly and complex ways to bring in fuel via land from neighbours such as Poland and Romania, though a lack of capacity and red tape has slowed these efforts, the Ukrainian Oil and Gas Association said.

That task has become more daunting as countries nearby are facing their own diesel shortages, while Russian strikes on the Kremenchuk oil refinery and fuel depots have further squeezed supplies within Ukraine.

The government has announced contracts to import 300,000 tonnes of diesel and 120,000 tonnes of petrol to cover May.

Farms have also adjusted crop plans. Notably, they have shifted from corn as it is intensive to grow and can produce bumper harvests that could overwhelm the country's already brimming grain silos.

Instead, they are opting more for barley, soya beans and sunflower seeds because these are cheaper crops to grow and generate smaller volumes once harvested.

Based on stocks left over from last year's harvest and current monthly exports of some one million to 1.5 million tonnes via land routes, only 65 per cent of the normal grain storage capacity will be available come July when winter crops start to be harvested.

Some growers say not being able to sell the next crop is the biggest threat facing Ukrainian agriculture and the global food market.

Like other war-time factors, the potential impact of fuel shortages on crop production is hard to predict. With timing so important for farming, fuel to power machines can be a make-or-break factor, said Mr Mike Lee, director of Green Square Agro Consulting which specialises in crop analysis in the Black Sea region.

"If you don't have diesel, you can't drive a tractor, no matter how much fertiliser and seed you have."

REUTERS