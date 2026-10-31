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FSB says US warned Russia of possible Moscow attack

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MOSCOW, Oct 31 - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had received information from the United States through established partner channels about preparations for a terrorist attack in Moscow and was taking appropriate measures.

The US Embassy in Moscow said separately it was "aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event" on Saturday at Moscow's Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve and that the US government was coordinating with Russian authorities.

The Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, a palace museum and park complex south of Moscow, has been temporarily closed and access to the park is currently restricted, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russian law enforcement agencies.

In March 2024, the US Embassy warned that extremists had imminent plans for an attack in Moscow. Days later, gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow, killing more than 140 people. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.