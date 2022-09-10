From Pirate King to real king: The school that helped shape Charles

LONDON - At a remote Scottish boarding school, King Charles spent his formative years developing a passion for the arts and environment, and according to one letter home a biographer quoted, dealing with bullies and wishing he could go home.

King Charles, the new British monarch, was 13 when in May 1962 he began attending Gordonstoun, a private school on the north coast of Scotland where his late father Prince Philip also studied and wanted his son to go.

"For everybody at Gordonstoun, it's a huge sense of pride to have been the first school to educate an heir to the British throne," current Gordonstoun principal Lisa Kerr told Reuters. "What's more powerful for us is knowing that many of the attributes which Prince Charles takes forward as monarch were developed here at Gordonstoun."

Earlier generations of British royal children, including King Charles' late mother Queen Elizabeth, had been educated by tutors at home. King Charles found aspects of life hard at a school that had rugged practices, such as sending pupils on early morning runs followed by a cold shower.

Novelist William Boyd, whose time at the school overlapped with King Charles, said the monarch detested his time there. In a biography to which the now king gave his blessing, Mr Jonathan Dimbleby described the royal's time there as an "incarceration".

Conflicted

"As an adult, the Prince of Wales would insist that the decision to send him to Gordonstoun, which at the time he regarded as 'a prison sentence', was, in fact, beneficial, instilling in him the self-discipline sense of responsibility without which he might have 'drifted'," Mr Dimbleby wrote in The Prince Of Wales: A Biography.

According to Mr Dimbleby, King Charles once wrote home saying: "The people in my dormitory are foul. They throw slippers all night long or hit me with pillows… I still wish I could come home."

King Charles' son, Prince Harry, also suggested it negatively impacted on King Charles.

"I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it all together and go OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened. I know this bit about his life. I also know that is connected to his parents. so that means he's treated me the way he was treated," Prince Harry said in a 2021 podcast interview.

However, King Charles himself suggested his schooling was not as bad as is sometimes portrayed, praising what it taught him.

"I am always astonished by the amount of rot talked about Gordonstoun and the careless use of ancient clichés used to describe it," he told the House of Lords in 1975. "It was only tough in the sense that it demanded more of you as an individual than most other schools did - either mentally or physically. I am lucky in that I believe it taught me a great deal about myself and my own abilities and disabilities. It taught me to accept challenges and take the initiative."

'Studious young man'

Asked if King Charles had been happy, principal Kerr said: "I suppose everyone's schooldays have their ups and downs, and it's probably no surprise that the downs are more interesting from a media perspective."

"But interestingly, Prince Charles himself has said that he's always astonished at the amount of rot talked about Gordonstoun… In many speeches, he's talked about the really positive impact that his time here had on his life," she said.

Describing him as a "studious young man" who went on to study at Cambridge University, Ms Kerr said King Charles, who has visited the school since leaving in 1967, would have mixed with people from a whole range of backgrounds.

She said he enjoyed music and drama, taking part in a number of school productions.