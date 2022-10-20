From market chaos to ministerial exits: British leader Truss' 45 days in office

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned after only six weeks in the job.

Below is a timeline:

Sept 5 - Ms Truss is elected Conservative Party leader by the party’s membership, winning 57 per cent of the vote to succeed Mr Boris Johnson.

Sept 6 - Mr Johnson formally tenders his resignation to Queen Elizabeth and Ms Truss is appointed prime minister.

Sept 8 - Ms Truss announces the government will cap soaring consumer energy bills for two years to cushion the economic shock of war in Ukraine, a plan expected to cost the country tens of billions of pounds.

Sept 19 - Ms Truss makes her first appearance on the international stage as prime minister by giving a Bible reading at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Sept 20-21 - Ms Truss travels to the United Nations General Assembly in New York, her first foreign trip as prime minister, and has her first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Sept 23 - Ms Truss’ finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sets out a “mini-budget” which includes 45 billion pounds (S$72 billion) of unfunded tax cuts and huge increases in government borrowing, sending sterling and British government bonds into freefall. He is criticised for failing to publish growth and borrowing forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) government watchdog alongside the budget.

Sept 26 - The central bank says it will not hesitate to change interest rates and is monitoring markets “very closely”, after the pound plunged to a record low and British bond prices collapsed in response to the new government’s financial plans.

Sept 28 - The Bank of England seeks to quell the firestorm in Britain’s bond markets, saying it will buy as much government debt as needed to restore order.

Sept 29 - Ms Truss breaks her silence after nearly a week of market chaos to say she is prepared to make controversial and difficult decisions to get the economy growing.

Oct 3 - Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng are forced to reverse a planned cut to the highest rate of income tax after turmoil in markets and opposition from many of their own Conservative lawmakers.

Oct 6 - Ms Truss attends the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community in Prague, with some hoping her decision to attend was the sign of a reset in relations between Brussels and London.

Oct 10 - Under pressure to rebuild shattered investor confidence, Mr Kwarteng brings forward the publication date for fiscal plans and economic forecasts to Oct 31, from Nov 23.

Oct 11 - The Bank of England expands its programme of daily bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt, citing a “material risk” to British financial stability and “the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics”.