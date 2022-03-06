From bombarded basement, Mariupol mayor tries to help besieged residents flee

MARIUPOL (REUTERS) - A few weeks ago, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko was working on a plan to revitalise the Ukrainian port city, appearing at public meetings in shirt and tie to talk about new investments in technology, medicine and education.

On Saturday (March 5), he was speaking from a basement on a patchy phone line to anyone who would listen about Russia's siege of the city, a Ukrainian flag tacked to the wall behind him.

He wore a T-shirt and had dark circles under his eyes. Much of the city lay in ruins, he said.

"They're destroying us," he told Reuters in a video call during which he could hear the sound of explosions from outside.

He said his main priority is to help many of the 400,000 people stuck in the south-eastern city escape.

Most are sleeping in bomb shelters to escape over six days of near-constant bombardment by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

"They've been working methodically to make sure the city is blockaded," the 44-year-old mayor told Reuters in a video call from the basement room where his team is temporarily headquartered, lit dimly by a back-up generator.

"They will not even give us an opportunity to count the wounded and the killed because the shelling does not stop." Russia has denied since it began the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24 that it has targeted civilians.

Like many residents, Mr Boichenko has had no contact with loved ones in the city in recent days as most people cannot charge their cellphones amid the blackout.

His son is serving elsewhere on the front line, but his mother, two grandmothers and his brother's young family are in basement shelters in Mariupol. "I can't even go there to see if they're alive because the shelling won't stop," he said.

Many residents are desperate to leave, but a planned evacuation had to be postponed on Saturday after a temporary ceasefire agreed by Moscow and Kyiv was not observed, with both sides trading blame.

Glimmer of hope dashed

Mr Boichenko said Thursday's deal to establish an evacuation corridor for Mariupol had been the first time he felt any hope since the invasion.

Shelling from the Russian side destroyed half of a convoy of buses that Mr Boichenko's team had readied for the evacuation, he said.

"They lied to us, what's more, the moment when people were trying to get out to go to these corridors, the shelling started again," he said, describing residents' fear and anger at having to flee back to the shelters on Saturday.