Fresh shelling at Ukraine nuclear plant amid leak risk

KYIV • Ukraine and Russia traded fresh accusations of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant yesterday, as its operator warned of a radioactive leak risk at the atomic facility.

The Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine has been occupied by Russian troops since the opening of the invasion.

Kyiv and Moscow have repeatedly traded allegations over rocket attacks in the vicinity of the plant - Europe's largest - located in the city of Energodar.

The plant's operator Energoatom yesterday said Russian troops "repeatedly shelled" it over the past day. Russia's defence ministry issued a counter-claim that Ukrainian troops were responsible for a salvo of 17 shells landing on the site.

"As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high," Energoatom said on Telegram.

The agency said that as at midday yesterday, the plant was operating "with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards".

Russia's defence ministry said Ukrainian forces "shelled the territory of the station three times" from the town of Marganets across the Dnipro River.

In a communique, the ministry accused Kyiv of "nuclear terrorism" and said shells landed near areas storing fresh nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Nevertheless, radiation levels at the plant "remain normal", the ministry said.

The plant was cut off from Ukraine's power grid on Thursday for the first time in its four-decade history due to "actions of the invaders", Energoatom said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the power cut was caused by Russian shelling of the last active power line linking the plant to the network.

It came back online on Friday afternoon but Mr Zelensky warned that "the worst case scenario... is constantly being provoked by Russian forces".