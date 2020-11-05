Fresh curbs

France, Germany and Britain have announced nationwide lockdowns; other European countries have also reimposed strict measures to control rising Covid-19 cases.

SPAIN

The northern Spanish region of Castilla and Leon ordered a shutdown of bars and restaurants on Tuesday. The restrictions will come into force tomorrow.

Under a six-month state of emergency declared last week, the regional authorities have powers to declare curfews and shut down businesses, but they cannot impose home confinement without central government authorisation.

ITALY

Italian officials agreed yesterday to impose a night-time curfew. But the measure, which restricts Italians to their homes between 10pm and 5am, fell short of the kind of rules in force in countries including France, Belgium and Germany.

THE NETHERLANDS

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday ordered extra lockdown measures in the Netherlands, and said the government is also considering curfews and school closures.

The new measures include a ban on public meetings of more than two people not in the same family.

GREECE

The country expanded a night curfew on movement and shut restaurants, bars, theatres and museums in the most populous areas of the country for one month on Tuesday.

In the northern area of Thessaloniki, the authorities imposed more stringent measures, including a suspension of flights to and from the regional airport.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS