Fresh alerts issued across Europe as temperatures soar

LONDON • Another bout of extreme heat and dry weather that is set to sweep Europe has pushed France and Britain to issue fresh warnings for this week.

The French state forecaster has an amber warning out for parts of the south while Britain's Health Security Agency placed all regions on a level 3 heat alert from midday yesterday to 6pm on Saturday.

The more frequent weather extremes are highlighting the effect that a warming climate is having on health and vital infrastructure. Nations across Europe are struggling to cope with extreme temperatures, with France registering the driest July on record and England the driest in almost 90 years.

Water levels on the Rhine River, a vital artery for the transport of commodities and industrial goods, are so low that trade is at risk of coming to a halt on some sections of the waterway.

Temperatures in the French capital Paris are expected to peak at 34.5 deg C on Friday, according to Maxar Technologies. The heatwave in France will be less intense than earlier in summer but will be longer-lasting, staying around until the end of the week in the south of the country, French forecaster Meteo France said.

Although temperatures in Britain are not likely to reach the record-breaking levels set in July, the thermometers are expected to reach mid-30s deg C on Friday across the South East, London, the South West, and the East and West Midlands, the health agency said.

"Remember that heat can have a fast impact on health," said Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at Britain's Health Security Agency. "It's important to ensure that people who are more vulnerable - elderly people who live alone and people with underlying health conditions - are prepared for coping during the hot weather."

Power prices in France and Germany reached record levels on Monday as low wind and heat-related restrictions at coal and nuclear plants boost demand for gas. That is setting the stage for a more difficult winter as countries rush to store the fuel ahead of winter.

The heat will boost demand for cooling, aggravating the already dry conditions that hurt crops and force limits on water use.

The weather has sparked fires near London, triggered warnings that railway lines could buckle, and forced power stations in Germany and France to operate at low levels to prevent overheating.

The French nuclear regulator has granted a temporary waiver for five nuclear plants to discharge hot water into rivers that may breach environmental standards, an extreme measure to ensure there is enough electricity.

France's ASN watchdog said on Monday that it had approved a government request for the waivers introduced in mid-July to be prolonged at the Bugey, Saint Alban, Tricastin, Blayais and Golfech power plants.

Regulations typically require nuclear production to be limited during times of high heat to prevent endangering wildlife as the hot discharge waters re-enter the rivers.

French nuclear availability has been at its lowest in at least four years this summer, forcing the country to import power when usually it would be exporting to neighbouring countries.

The German state forecaster DWD warned that in some areas of the country, there is a very high risk of forest fires if drought conditions persist.

Data from late July shows that 45 per cent of European Union countries are facing drought warning conditions and 15 per cent are at alert levels, the European Drought Observatory says.

