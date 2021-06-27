French woman who killed rapist stepdad-turned-husband freed from jail

CHALON-SUR-SAONE (France) • A French woman who killed her rapist husband has been spared more jail time in a case that has become a rallying cause for feminists.

Ms Valerie Bacot, who shot her husband Daniel Polette dead in 2016, was sentenced to a four-year term with three years suspended. But she walked free from the court in Saone-et-Loire in eastern France as she had already served a year in pre-trial detention.

Friday's verdict was met with thunderous applause in the courtroom, and some of Ms Bacot's friends and family burst into tears.

Announcing the jury's decision, judge Celine Therme said the court had recognised the "terror" that Ms Bacot had endured for years. Prosecutors had told the court that Ms Bacot, 40, should not go back to prison, as she was "very clearly a victim" of her tyrannical husband.

Ms Bacot was just 12 when Polette, who was then her mother's boyfriend, first raped her. Polette was imprisoned after the initial rape but continued to abuse her after he was released, and Ms Bacot became pregnant when she was 17.

She was thrown out of her house by her alcoholic mother and forced to live with Polette, who later forced her into sex work.

Ms Bacot, who confessed to shooting 61-year-old Polette and hiding his body in a forest with the help of two of her children, published a book last month about her experiences, Everyone Knew. Her case has become a feminist cause celebre in France at a time when more women are breaking their silence on sexual assault.

"Valerie Bacot should not have taken the life of the person who was terrorising her," state prosecutor Eric Jallet told the court earlier. But judges should "uphold the transgression without incarcerating her again", he said.

A visibly fatigued Ms Bacot burst into tears and collapsed on hearing the prosecutor's request, prompting an intervention of emergency personnel and a brief suspension of the hearing. More than 700,000 people signed a petition demanding that Ms Bacot, who had risked life in prison, be cleared by the court after years of suffering.

She had told the court about how she had felt trapped into staying with her abuser. "I wanted to keep my child. I had nobody. Where could I go?" she said.

Polette became increasingly violent, attacking her with a hammer at one point. "At first he would slap me, later that became kicking, then punches and then choking," Ms Bacot said, describing her life as an "extreme hell".

But when he started questioning their 14-year old daughter Karline about her budding sexuality, Ms Bacot said she decided that "this has to stop". In March 2016, after Polette ordered his wife to undergo yet another sexual humiliation by a client, she used the pistol that he kept in the car to kill him with a single bullet to the back of the neck as he sat in the driver's seat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE