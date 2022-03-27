French President Macron's rivals turn up the volume two weeks from vote

PARIS (AFP) - Candidates in France's looming presidential election pushed at the weekend to make themselves heard over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with a re-run of 2017's final showdown still the most likely outcome.

Buoyed in part by his shuttle diplomacy ahead of the conflict and toughness on Moscow since the tanks began to roll, liberal incumbent Emmanuel Macron is riding high in the polls with two weeks to go.

But as the president "is totally absorbed by the international crisis, it's very difficult to be present and to campaign", a source close to him told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Short of a major upset, his opponent in the runoff will be far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen - exactly the same setup as five years ago.

A trio of candidates - far-right rival Eric Zemmour, conservative Valerie Pecresse and left-winger Jean-Luc Melenchon - still hope they can break out from the pack and take on Mr Macron in the second round.

"Everything could be decided in the two weeks to come, they could count double," Ms Adelaide Zulfikarpasic of the BVA Opinion polling group told AFP.

"Four out of ten voters who say they are certain to cast their ballot are still undecided" on a candidate, she said.

On Sunday (March 27), Mr Zemmour hopes to rally up to 50,000 people a stone's throw from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, bussing in supporters from other parts of France.

"This will be the event of the campaign, the biggest gathering," the candidate told Sud Radio on Friday, insisting that "since the beginning, my meetings have touched off the greatest excitement".

Yet Mr Zemmour, a former columnist and TV commentator, has fallen below the 10 per cent mark in some polls.