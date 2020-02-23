French President Macron says unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (Feb 22) cast doubt over the likelihood of the European Union and Britain reaching a post-Brexit trade deal by the end of the year, saying he expected fishing talks to be very tough.

"It's going to be tense because they are very tough... Boris Johnson has a card in his hand and it is fishing and with that he will try to gain access to the market," Macron told representatives of the French fishing industry at a farm show in Paris.

"It is not certain that we will have a global deal by the end of the year."