French President Emmanuel Macron says violence will not force a reversal on energy policy

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday (Nov 27) that he heard the anger of citizens and their complaints over higher diesel taxes but that he would not cave in to violent fringe groups and change tack on energy policy.

"I do not confuse citizens and their demands with thugs," Mr Macron said. "I will not concede anything to those who want destruction and disorder."

His comments follow more than two weeks of sometimes violent demonstrations by so-called "yellow vest" protesters in Paris and in towns and cities around the country.

The demonstrations made headlines over the weekend when violent protests engulfed the Champs-Elysees, with tear gas and smoke from burning barricades. They are angry over a string of yearly fuel tax increases to finance green initiatives, which Mr Macron has indicated will continue.

On Tuesday, Mr Macron also said that France would shut down 14 of the country's 58 nuclear reactors currently in operation by 2035, of which between four and six will be closed by 2030.

But in a speech laying out France's energy policies for the coming years, Mr Macron said that "reducing the role of nuclear energy does not mean renouncing it".

This story is developing.