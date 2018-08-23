French President Emmanuel Macron exits an awkward summer

PARIS (REUTERS) - Emmanuel Macron has been laying low on the French Riviera this month following a scandal involving his bodyguard, Alexandre Benalla, that has rocked his presidency.

Now the government's summer break is over. But the affair may have complicated the next phase of his plans to change France, including the Constitution itself.

Macron brought huge changes in his first year in office, revamping the country's tax code and changing labour laws, among other things.

Next up, he wants to lay off 120,000 government workers, make big cuts to the budget.

Perhaps most ambitious: Change the Constitution to get rid of about a third of the hundreds of lawmakers in Parliament, make the system more proportionally representative, and streamline some of its Byzantine rules.

His opposition claims it is all just an attempt to remove the checks and balances on his power.

His approval rating is in the low 30s.