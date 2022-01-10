French politician attacked by anti-Covid-19 vaccine pass demonstrators

PARIS (REUTERS) - French politician Stephane Claireaux, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique En Marche party, said on Monday (Jan 10) that he had been attacked over the weekend by protesters demonstrating against France's Covid-19 health pass.

The attack on Mr Claireaux, which occurred on Sunday, comes amid public anger in France after Mr Macron said he wanted to "p*** off" unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Claireaux is member of Parliament for the constituency of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, a French overseas territory in the north-western Atlantic Ocean, near the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I am obviously going to launch a legal complaint. Some people think the right decisions are not being made. We are all receiving death threats by mail, at some moment this has to stop," Mr Claireaux told France Info on Monday.

French Minister of Overseas Annick Girardin condemned the attack on Mr Claireaux.

Ms Girardin's Twitter account posted an image of the incident, which showed protesters hurling mud at Mr Claireaux as he stood outside his house.

"The attack on Stephane Claireaux outside his own house during a demonstration against the health pass is totally unacceptable. The images are extremely shocking," said Ms Girardin.