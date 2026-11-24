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FILE PHOTO: People hold placards during a demonstration to demand justice two years after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, near Paris, France, June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 24 - A French police officer will stand trial for murder in the killing of a teenager in 2023 that sparked violent protests across the country, the Versailles appeals court said on Tuesday.

• Officer Florian M. shot Nahel Merzouk, 17, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27, 2023, after the teenager did not comply with an order to stop his car. He later died from his wounds

• The officer's charge was lowered to voluntary assault leading to death earlier this year, but after a successful appeal to France's highest court, the Versailles court re-examined the case

• On Tuesday, the court ruled there was sufficient evidence for him to stand trial for murder

• Under French law, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, compared with 15 years for voluntary assault leading to death without homicidal intent

• The officer's lawyer, Laurent-Franck Lienard, told BFM TV his client would appeal again. Lienard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

• A lawyer for Nahel Merzouk's family, Yasmina Belmokhtar, told Reuters she could not comment as she had not yet read the decision in full

• A video verified by Reuters showed an officer firing his weapon as the driver pulled away. The footage spread widely on social media and led to several nights of unrest across France

• Rights groups have long accused the French police of systemic racism, and those accusations were at the heart of the unrest REUTERS