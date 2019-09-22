French police arrest over 100 'yellow vest' protesters

PARIS • French police fired tear gas and arrested more than 100 people yesterday as they dispersed groups of "yellow vest" protesters attempting to stage unauthorised rallies in central Paris.

The French capital was placed under high security as a few hundred anti-government protesters started marching in Paris streets.

Police in riot gear moved quickly to disperse small crowds of protesters, using tear gas on and around the Champs-Elysees avenue, Saint-Lazare train station and Madeleine Plaza - areas where protests have been banned this weekend.

Paris police said at least 106 people were arrested. More than 100 people received €135 (S$205) fines for demonstrating in a banned area. Paris police said no damage was registered by midday.

About 7,500 police officers were mobilised and more than 30 train stations closed.

The yellow-vest protesters, named after motorists' high-visibility jackets, were holding a 45th consecutive Saturday of action and seeking to revive participation in demonstrations that petered out in summer, after weekly protests that led to often-violent clashes with police in Paris and other cities.

The movement emerged late last year, triggered by fuel tax rises and swelling into a revolt against President Emmanuel Macron's style of government.

Mr Macron made multiple concessions to the movement, including a €10 billion package of measures to boost purchasing power.

But anger is now mounting again over his plans to overhaul France's costly, convoluted pension system that prompted a massive strike by metro workers on Sept 13, shutting most of the underground transport network.

The authorities have been taking precautions so protesters do not disrupt an annual heritage event this weekend that gives the public special access to many historic sites.

Some sites, such as the Arc de Triomphe monument that suffered damage during a yellow-vest protest last December, were closed while others such as the Elysee presidential palace required visitors to register in advance.

