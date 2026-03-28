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France foils bomb attack outside US bank in Paris

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Police and private security vehicles outside the Bank of America building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, following an apparent bomb attack attempt.

Police and private security vehicles outside the Bank of America building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, following an apparent bomb attack attempt.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • A man was arrested in Paris on March 28 while attempting to detonate a homemade bomb outside a Bank of America, halting a potential attack.
  • The device contained five litres of fuel and an ignition system with 650 grams of explosive powder; a terrorism investigation is underway.
  • Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the police’s swift action, emphasising heightened vigilance in France due to the international situation.

AI generated

PARIS - French police stopped an apparent bomb attack outside a US bank in Paris early on March 28 when they arrested a man about to set off a homemade explosive device, officials and sources close to the case told AFP.

The incident occurred around 3.30am in front of a Bank of America building in the chic 8th arrondissement, a couple of streets from the Champs-Elysees.

Police grabbed the man just after he placed a device, made of five litres of liquid, believed to be fuel, and an ignition system, one of the sources said.

The ignition component had 650 grams of explosive powder in it, according to an initial assessment.

The whole device was taken to the Paris police’s forensics laboratory for full analysis.

France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office told AFP it had immediately taken over the investigation, and confirmed the suspect caught was in police custody.

It said the probe it has launched was into “attempted damage by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist undertaking” and a “terrorist criminal conspiracy”.

Both the Paris judicial police and France’s domestic intelligence service, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), were involved in the probe, the office told AFP.

France’s interior minister, Mr Laurent Nunez, on X hailed the speedy action by the police officers, given “the current international situation”, in which European countries have increased domestic vigilance because of the war in the Middle East.

Mr Nunez said that, in France, “vigilance remains more than ever at a high level”. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.