French PM to end self-isolation after another negative Covid-19 test

A TV screengrab shows Castex speaking on France's coronavirus situation on Sept 11, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
PARIS (REUTERS) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested negative for Covid-19 again and will come out of self-isolation on Saturday (Sept 12), a week after being in contact with someone who had a positive result, his office said.

Castex had already tested negative for Covid-19 since sharing a car last weekend with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who later tested positive.

France is grappling with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, and on Friday the prime minister outlined plans to speed up testing and toughen measures in certain cities as the government seeks to avoid a repeat of the spring's nationwide lockdown.

 

