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Radical left party La France Insoumise (LFI) candidate in France's 2027 presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon poses for a photograph before a political debate ahead of the France's 2027 presidential election broadcasted on French television channel LCI, in Rungis, in the southern suburbs of Paris, France, November 16, 2026. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 18 - French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon could win the second round of the 2027 presidential election if he faces far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and urged centrist candidates to rally behind a single candidate to avoid that scenario.

• "If Melenchon reaches the second round and faces Marine Le Pen, I think it would be a huge shock for our country," Darmanin, a member of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Renaissance party, told LCI TV on Tuesday

• Under that scenario, he said, "the left-leaning population that is culturally strong, with extremely influential opinion leaders and extremely strong moral imperatives" would vote for Melenchon

• He added: "The best way to ensure that Mr Mélenchon never becomes President of the Republic is to keep him out of the second round."

• Opinion polls have consistently shown Le Pen winning any runoff with Melenchon

• Darmanin urged the head of centre-right Les Republicains (LR) party, Bruno Retailleau, and Renaissance leader Gabriel Attal, a former prime minister, to drop out of the presidential race and rally behind centrist former French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe

• Macron's unpopularity near the end of his two terms as president has hollowed out the centrist political ground

• The first round of the presidential election is due on April 18, with a second-round runoff likely on May 2. REUTERS