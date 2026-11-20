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French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Nov 19 - France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has summoned a senior state official following press reports the official leaked confidential information to the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, according to an interior ministry official.

• The local prefect of the Centre Val de Loire region, Hugues Moutouh, must answer questions from the minister on Friday, the official said, without elaborating further

• Moutouh is suspected of having leaked confidential information on judicial investigations to Marine Le Pen's RN, according to reports in French media, including Le Monde and France Inter radio

• The leaks occurred when Moutouh worked in the interior ministry, Le Monde said

• The Paris public prosecutor's office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment

• Moutouh could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours REUTERS