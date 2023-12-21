French immigration Bill tightens welfare benefits for foreigners

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron's faces divisions within his ruling alliance after lawmakers approved legislation that toughens citizenship and social welfare rules for immigrants.

Here are some of the key provisions of the bill:

ANNUAL IMMIGRATION POLICY STATEMENT

Every year the government must present a review of its immigration policies to parliament, providing extensive detail about the number of immigrants and asylum seekers, how many residency permits have been delivered or rejected, how many family reunifications have been approved, how many illegal immigrants have been expelled or deported, and how many immigrants have received French nationality.

LONGER DELAYS FOR NON-EU FOREIGNERS TO GET WELFARE

Citizens from non-European Union member states working in France will have to prove they have been in the country for 30 months before they can receive welfare benefits such as child care. Foreigners in France who are not working, will have to wait five years before they can get benefits.

REFORM OF STATE MEDICAL CARE FOR NON-EU FOREIGNERS

Over the course of 2024, the government will review current legislation that gives illegal residents unlimited access to government-funded medical care.

RESIDENCY PERMITS TO SOLVE LABOUR SHORTAGES

Non-EU foreigners who have no residency or work permit but who work in areas or industries that are struggling to recruit staff - such as restaurants, the building industry and agriculture - can apply for a residency and work permit.

To be eligible, the foreign worker needs to have lived in France for at least three years and have worked at least 12 months (not necessarily consecutively) over the past two years.

In considering this request, authorities will take into account the degree of the applicant's integration in French society and his or her respect for Republican values.

Foreigners who have a police record will not be able to benefit from this exception.

BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP NO LONGER AUTOMATIC

Children born in France of foreign parents will no longer automatically become French citizens under "jus soli" legislation, but will have to request citizenship between the age of 16 and 18.

WITHDRAWAL OF NATIONALITY

Dual-national people convicted of the voluntary homicide of a police officer or government representative can have their French nationality withdrawn.

FAMILY REUNIFICATION RULES TIGHTENED

Foreigners who have obtained the right to live in France will have to wait at least 24 months (from 18 months currently), and have a stable income as well as health insurance, before they can apply for family members to join then.

A spouse wanting to come to France will have to be at least 21 years old (compared to 18 under current legislation).

SANCTIONS FOR COUNTRIES WHO DO NOT TAKE BACK IMMIGRANTS

Development aid can be conditioned on a country's cooperation over the repatriation of illegal migrants and the respect for agreements with France on controlling migratory flows.

FOREIGN STUDENTS GUARANTEE DEPOSIT

Foreigners requesting a student residency permit will have to make a refundable deposit to guarantee possible future repatriation costs. An exception can be made for students with financial needs or excellent exam results.

PREVENTIVE DETENTION FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS

Asylum seekers whose behaviour constitutes a threat to public order can be placed in preventive detention, notably if there is a risk that the asylum seeker would flee.

ADMINISTRATIVE DETENTION FOR FOREIGN MINORS ABOLISHED

Foreign minors can no longer be placed in detention centres. REUTERS