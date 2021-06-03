French hospitals face cyberhacks in the midst of Covid-19

DAX (France) • At 2am on a day in early February, the deputy director of the main hospital in the south-western French town of Dax took an urgent call from a normally unflappable colleague in the IT department.

"He's usually very calm, but I could tell from his voice that there was something very unusual," Ms Aline Gilet-Caubere told AFP. The technician reported how personnel working overnight were suddenly unable to use their computers, which were flashing up a ransom note saying the hospital's systems had been hacked and encrypted.

The attackers made a classic demand: They would provide a key to reverse the damage upon payment in bitcoin, and they supplied e-mail addresses to arrange the transfer. "We imagined we were a sanctuary as a hospital, with our role, that no one would dare (target us)," Ms Gilet-Caubere said.

Unwilling and unable to pay, hospital managers had no choice but to order a return to the pre-Internet, pre-computer era. Doctors took up pencils again and scribbled notes. A manual system using stickers and flow charts kept track of patients as they moved around. There was no telephone system or e-mail.

Payroll and supplier data was lost. All of the 110 to 120 different software platforms used by the hospital were out of order.

The 2,200 staff at the Dax hospital were not the only ones to find themselves battling a public health emergency in the form of Covid-19 over the past 18 months and the worst technology outages of their careers. Officials said over 27 hospitals across France experienced some form of cyber attack last year, including ransomware, while there was one per week on average in the first two months of the year.

In February, President Emmanuel Macron announced an extra €1 billion (S$1.6 billion) for cyber security in the health sector, calling the spate of attacks a "crisis within a crisis".

"What these (hackers) are looking for... are targets that have an operational imperative," said Mr Adam Meyers from US-based cyber-security firm CrowdStrike. "They target things like healthcare because healthcare is one of the unfortunate sectors where it's not a money decision, it's a life-or-death decision."

More than three months after the cyber attack, the Dax hospital is still not back to normal.

"I never imagined I'd have to stop for two months," said radiologist Nicolas Pontier. "We still don't have a fully functional system."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE