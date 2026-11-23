French hard-left leader Melenchon gains in presidential runoff opinion poll
PARIS, Nov 23 - Hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has gained five percentage points in a month in a potential matchup between him and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to a poll by Toluna Harris Interactive published on Monday, adding to a growing sense of momentum behind his presidential run.
• Melenchon is considered to be the most likely contender to face off against Le Pen in the second round of France's two-round elections, though polls show that Le Pen is heavily favoured to win against him
• Toluna Harris Interactive's poll shows Le Pen with far more support, garnering 65% of the vote to Melenchon's 35%
• Nevertheless, the poll shows an increased amount of support for Melenchon in a short period, even though his party was blamed by the government for stirring up violent protests in October
• Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said last week that Melenchon could beat Le Pen in a runoff, while Green leader Marine Tondelier left the door open for supporting Melenchon REUTERS