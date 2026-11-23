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FILE PHOTO: Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of French far-left opposition party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed - LFI) and candidate for the 2027 French presidential election, attends a demonstration in Paris as part of a new nationwide day of strikes and protests called by French labour unions over issues including public sector wage increases and the cost of living, and joined by high school and university students demanding better school conditions, in France, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 23 - Hard-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has gained five percentage points in a month in a potential matchup between him and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to a poll by Toluna Harris Interactive published on Monday, adding to a growing sense of momentum behind his presidential run.

• Melenchon is considered to be the most likely contender to face off against Le Pen in the second round of France's two-round elections, though polls show that Le Pen is heavily favoured to win against him

• Toluna Harris Interactive's poll shows Le Pen with far more support, garnering 65% of the vote to Melenchon's 35%

• Nevertheless, the poll shows an increased amount of support for Melenchon in a short period, even though his party was blamed by the government for stirring up violent protests in October

• Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said last week that Melenchon could beat Le Pen in a runoff, while Green leader Marine Tondelier left the door open for supporting Melenchon REUTERS