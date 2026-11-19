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PARIS, Nov 19 - French Green leader and presidential candidate Marine Tondelier, who is lagging in opinion polls, has opened the door to backing the candidacy of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, potentially damaging centre-left leader Raphael Glucksmann's efforts to galvanise the left.

• "The momentum behind Jean-Luc Melenchon's campaign is undeniable. So let me be very clear: I am ready, and the Greens are ready, to work toward a coalition centered on Jean-Luc Melenchon's candidacy," Tondelier told France 2 television late on Wednesday

• "If France Unbowed (LFI) is willing to begin building a coalition and work towards a presidential majority in which everyone can find a place, then there is a possible path forward," she added

• Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said this week Melenchon could win the second round of the 2027 presidential election if he faces far-right leader Marine Le Pen, although opinion polls have so far consistently shown Le Pen winning such a runoff

• Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called Tondelier's move a "capitulation," adding on X: "By stepping aside in favour of Jean-Luc Melenchon, Marine Tondelier is bringing to an end 50 years of French political environmentalism that had made Europe and democracy its guiding principles"

• Opinion polls show Tondelier winning the support of only 2% to 4% of first-round votes, and not all of her supporters are expected to back Melenchon

• The first round of the presidential election is set for April 18 next year, with a second-round runoff likely in May REUTERS